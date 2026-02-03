3 held with illicit foreign liquor in Jharkhand’s Bokaro

Ranchi, Feb 3 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with illicit foreign liquor and cash in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were intercepted on Monday in Jainamore chowk area, following a tip-off that a large quantity of illicit liquor was being loaded onto a truck parked near a hotel, they said.

“Police confiscated illicit foreign liquor worth more than Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 8 lakh in cash from the accused during a raid,” SP Harvinder Singh said.

An FIR has been lodged against them under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Jharkhand Excise (Amendment) Act, 2015, he said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI RPS RBT