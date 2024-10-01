3 held with nearly 70 grams of chitta in Himachal's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 1 (PTI) Three people were arrested with 68.34 grams of chitta (adulterated heroin) here on Tuesday, police said.

A police team intercepted a car near Mandi Bharari and recovered chitta from the vehicle and nabbed three people, they said.

The three accused have been identified as Dhyanchand and Abhinav, both residents of Kullu, and Vishwadeep from Mandi, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused and investigations are underway to know the backward and forward linkages, Bilapsur DSP Madan Dhiman said.