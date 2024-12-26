3 held with over 46 kilograms of marijuana in Faridabad

Faridabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Police have arrested three people, including two women, with over 46 kilograms of marijuana, officials said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Wasim, Babli Kaur and Asha Kaur, they said.

According to the police, they arrested the accused while patrolling on Wednesday night and recovered 46.5 kilograms of marijuana from their possession.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they purchased the marijuana from someone from Orissa and was to be supplied across Delhi and NCR, police said.

An FIR was registered against them and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR HIG HIG