3 held with Rs 2.2 crore drugs in Thane

Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) Police have seized mephedrone drug valued at Rs 2.21 crore and arrested three persons in this connection in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

Based on a tip, a team of the police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) raided a flat at a building in Shil-Daighar area on Wednesday night.

The ANC sleuths caught the three persons and seized 1.109 kg of MD (mephedrone) drug valued at Rs 2,21,82,000 from their possession, the official from Shil-Daighar police station said.

The accused had planned to sell the contraband to a woman, he said.

The accused have been identified as Aman Kamal Khan (21) (who is into poultry business), Ilias Kushal Khan (19) (hotelier), both from Rajasthan, and Saifali Asabul Haque Khan (25), a driver by profession, the police said.

They have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added. PTI COR GK