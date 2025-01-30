3 held with smack worth Rs 50 lakh in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur, Jan 30 (PTI) Three drug peddlers, including a woman, were on Thursday arrested with 415 grams of smack worth Rs 50 lakh, officials said.

The accused belong to the same family and were involved in smuggling smack from Bareilly, grinding it into fine powder, and selling it in small packets at high prices, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal told PTI.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Noor Basti and arrested Mustafa, Bhura and Nawabo with the contraband, Rs 6,140 in cash, and packaging material.

However, the gang leader is still at large, and efforts are on to nab him, Bindal said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that their family had been involved in the drug trade for a long time.

A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added. PTI COR ABN NB