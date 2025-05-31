3 houses collapse as torrential rain hits Mizoram

Aizawl, May 30 (PTI) At least three houses collapsed in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai town in the wake of heavy rain that hit the northeastern state on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred late on Friday evening at the Lawngtlai Bazar Veng neighbourhood, they said.

The number of casualties is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Mizoram witnessed heavy rain on Friday, triggering landslides and rock falls in the state capital and other areas, blocking national and inter-district highways, the state's disaster management and rehabilitation department said.

A 37-year-old man was killed and another injured after a wall collapsed on a labourers' camp in Aizawl in the morning, police said.

The incident occurred in the Thuampui area in the northeastern parts of Aizawl, when the wall fell on the makeshift establishment where the two were staying, police said.

At least two houses were severely damaged in Aizawl district due to land subsidence and landslide and another was swept away by a massive landslide in east Mizoram's Champhai town, the officials said.

No casualty was reported in these incidents, they added.

A concrete road to Berawtlang, one of the tourist sites on the eastern outskirts of Aizawl, was also swept away by a landslide, they said. PTI COR RC