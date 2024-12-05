3 houses in J-K attached in terror cases

Srinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) Authorities here attached three houses in Shopian and Baramulla districts on Thursday under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in separate terror cases, police said.

According to a police spokesperson, the houses attached in Shopian are registered in the names of Mohd Shafi Dar, the father of terrorist Adnan Shafi Dar, and Abdul Majeed Koka, the father-in-law of terrorist associate Sajad Ahmad Khah.

A single-storied residential house along with 16 marlas of land attached in Nowpora Kalan in Baramulla district's Sopore area belongs to Mohammad Subhan Khan.

"In a significant move to counter-terrorism, Police in Shopian has taken strict action by attaching two double-storied residential properties under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA)," a spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the possession was taken in relation to a case registered at Zainapora Police Station.

"(It) was executed in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the executive magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols," he said. PTI MIJ NSD NSD