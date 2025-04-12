3 hurt as duststorm triggers chaos at event held sans permission in Rajasthan's Churu

Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) Three persons were injured in a stampede-like situation after strong winds followed by a duststorm led to chaos at a 'Katha' ceremony in Rajasthan's Churu, which was allegedly held without obtaining necessary clearance from the district administration, officials said.

The event helmed by Pandit Pradeep Mishra was cancelled after the incident, they added.

Strong winds followed by a duststorm triggered chaos at the event which was attended by nearly 15,000 persons, leaving a man, a child and a woman with minor injuries, police said, adding that the venue was evacuated as a safety measure.

Circle officer of Ratangarh, Anil Kumar, said no official permission was granted for the event as the organisers failed to make the necessary security arrangements despite instructions from the district collector and superintendent of police, who visited the site on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

"The pole of a loudspeaker fell on the electricity line, snapping power. The incident could have led to loss of lives," sub-divisional officer Ram Kumar said.

Legal action will be initiated against the organisers, he added. PTI SDA ARI