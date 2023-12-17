3 'hybrid' terrorists involved in attack on policeman arrested: J&K DGP

Srinagar, Dec 17 (PTI) Three "hybrid" terrorists involved in last week's attack on a policeman in Bemina area of Srinagar city have been arrested, Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir R R Swain said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Constable Mohammad Hafeez Chak was attacked while he was returning home after duty on December 9.

Giving details, the DGP said the conspiracy of the attack was hatched by one Pakistan-based terrorist Arjumand alias Hamza Burhan who got in touch with a local mastermind Danish Ahmad Malla.

Hybrid terrorists are those who carry out attacks and then slip back into their routine lives, police said. PTI MIJ RHL