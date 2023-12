Chaibasa, Dec 18 (PTI) Three IEDs were found in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Monday, police said.

The Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were found in a forest near Kudaburu village in Sonua police station area, they said.

The IEDs, two weighing 5 kg each and one of 4 kg, were defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The IEDs were planted by CPI(Maoist) to target security forces, he said. PTI BS SOM