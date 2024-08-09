3 IEDs recovered from forest in Jharkhand, defused

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Aug 9 (PTI) Security personnel on Friday recovered three improvised explosive devices allegedly planted by the proscribed CPI (Maoist) in West Singhbhum district, police said.

The recovery was made during an anti-Naxal operation in the forests of Gamahriagada and Rogaburu villages, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The IEDs, weighing around five kg each, were defused by the bomb disposal squad at the spot.

The combing operation is still underway, Shekhar said.

Based on intellgence inputs, security forces had launched the anti-Naxal operation in the bordering areas of Jaraikela and Chotanagra on Wednesday. PTI BS RBT