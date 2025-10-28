3 IIT Madras professors honoured with 'Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025'

Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI) Three professors from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) have been selected for ‘Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025’, considered India’s highest recognition for outstanding contributions by scientists, technologists, and innovators.

The award is conferred under four categories -- VigyanRatna (VR), Vigyan Shri (VS), VigyanYuva – Shanti SwarupBhatnagar (VY-SSB) and Vigyan Team (VT), stated a press release issued by IITM on Tuesday.

Prof Thalappil Pradeep is being awarded a VS for his globally-recognised research in clean water technologies, advanced materials, and molecular clusters.

The VY-SSB award is being conferred on Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam for developing affordable healthcare technologies, medical devices, high-resolution large scale human brain imaging technologies, and establishing globally recognised R&D centres in the health-tech area.

Prof Shweta Prem Agrawal from Department of Computer Science and Engineering is also being awarded VY-SSB for her pioneering research contributions in the field of cryptography.

Congratulating the three professors, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said it is a recognition of not only their individual brilliance, but of the spirit of innovation and dedication that defines IITM.

"Their achievements reaffirm IIT Madras's commitment to advancing science and technology for the nation's development, and serve as an inspiration to our entire academic community," he added.