3 illegal coke plants demolished in Meghalaya

Shillong, Jul 11 (PTI) Meghalaya government on Tuesday said it has demolished at least 3 illegal coke plants in West Khasi Hills district in compliance with a high court order and arrested five people involved in running these plants, officials said.

Advertisment

“Till Monday, three illegal coke plants have been demolished and more such plants will be demolished by July 20,” a senior government official told PTI.

According to the official, the demolition and arrests were made in compliance with the Meghalaya High Court order in December last year.

He said the process of dismantling the beehive coke ovens have begun to ensure that they do not become operational again.

Advertisment

He said the eradication of illegal coke plants is an essential step towards restoring the region’s ecological balance.

Acting on a PIL, the Meghalaya High Court had sought the state government’s action on shutting down the illegal coke plants in remote West Khasi Hills district to prevent illegal mining and transportation of coal.

The National Green Tribunal had in 2014 issued a blanket ban on unscientific mining and transportation of coal in this hill state resulting in the Supreme Court also monitoring the transportation of already mined coal.

Advertisment

Despite the ban, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had told the Assembly last year that 1,652 cases had been registered for illegal transportation of coal in the state and 109 cases registered against illegal mining and extraction of coal.

Of this, 1,354 have been chargesheeted and 472 convicted, he had informed the House.

During the past 9 years, several accidents were also reported in illegal coal mines across the state in which over 20 miners have lost their lives.

Last year, a coal mine collapsed in West Khasi Hills district in which 2 miners died and one was injured. PTI JOP MNB