3 illegal rooftop restaurants sealed in Delhi's Naraina

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday sealed three rooftop restaurants operating illegally in Delhi's Naraina Industrial Area, an official statement said.

Advertisment

The action was taken against Moon Mist Cafe, Toma Tina Cafe and Tambula by BUHU under the Karol Bagh Zone as they were endangering public safety by flouting safety rules, it said.

According to the statement, the cafes and restaurants were operating without a necessary health trade license and fire clearance, posing a significant risk to the safety and well-being of their patrons.

The action was taken to send a message to all businesses and establishments that adherence to licensing regulations and safety protocols is non-negotiable, the MCD said. PTI SJJ RHL