3, including couple, dead in accident in Himachal's Kangra

Shimla, Oct 4 (PTI) Three, including a couple, were killed after a motorcycle they were travelling in collided with a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus in the Kangra district, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Gulshan Kumar (34), his wife Suman Devi (32) and Rakesh Kumar (40), all residents of the Sadarpur village in the district.

The accident took place on late Thursday night in the Thanpuri village when they were on their way to their home after attending a marriage ceremony in Nagrota, they said. One person died on the spot while two others were fatally injured.

The injured were rushed to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, where they succumbed to injuries, they added.