3 including juvenile held for staging firing incident in northeast Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Three people, including the complainant and a juvenile, have been apprehended for allegedly staging a firing incident outside an office in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area to falsely implicate a financier and evade debt repayment, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon near the Sana Public School in Maujpur's Vijay Mohalla, they added.

Complainant Mohammad Anish, a builder, told police that when he arrived at his office around 2:30 pm on Friday, he found the glass window broken and suspected that a man from whom he had borrowed money had fired at the premises.

"An empty cartridge was found from the street and a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act was registered. Forensic teams examined the spot and CCTV footage was scanned to identify the culprits," a senior police officer said.

The investigators arrested a man named Mursleen (25), who allegedly confessed to his involvement. He told police that he worked for Anish and, on his employer's instructions, had arranged for the juvenile to fire at the office from a pistol that was provided by Anish. The weapon and a live cartridge were seized from his possession, the officer added.

Based on the interrogation, Anish was arrested and the shooter, a 16-year-old boy, apprehended. During questioning, Anish admitted that he owed a large sum of money to an acquaintance, who was pressuring him to return it. He had allegedly staged the firing to frame the financier and avoid repayment, police said.

"Sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 95 (hiring, employing or engaging a child to commit an offence) of the BNS were added to the case, and further investigation is in progress," the officer said, adding that Anish was earlier involved in two theft cases. PTI SSJ RC