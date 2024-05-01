3 INDIA bloc candidates, 1 BJP nominee file nominations for 3 LS seats in J'khand

Hazaribag/Dhanbad, May 1 (PTI) Three INDIA bloc candidates, Jai Prakash Bhai Patel, Anupama Singh and Vinod Kumar Singh, and BJP nominee Manish Jaiswal filed their nomination papers on Wednesday for three Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.
Mandu legislator Patel, who recently switched to Congress from the BJP, filed his nomination papers for the Hazaribag Lok Sabha constituency.
A public rally was also organised at Hazaribag Zila School Ground where Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and senior Congress leaders, including state party president Rajesh Thakur, Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, sought votes for Patel.
"There is an atmosphere in favour of INDIA bloc in Jharkhand... our candidates will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state," Soren asserted.
He said that while BJP keeps raising the slogan of crossing the 400-mark, election trends from the ground after the first two phases show they may not be able to win even 150 seats.
BJP MLA Manish Jaiswal also filed his nomination from Hazaribag Lok Sabha seat. He was accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, Amar Bauri.
Addressing a public rally at Hazaribag Stadium, the Rajasthan CM said, "I am confident that people of Hazaribag will ensure the victory of Manish Jaiswal by a big margin." Sharma alleged that the Congress is spreading "rumours and lies" across the country.
"They (Congress) are spreading rumours and lies that BJP intends to change the Constitution and end reservation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have already clarified that no one can change the Constitution or end reservation," he said.
He alleged that the Congress only makes false promises during elections.
"Anyone can verify how many promises made by the Congress have been fulfilled. It only misguides people," he said.
CPI (ML) Liberation's Bagodar MLA Vinod Kumar Singh also filed his nomination papers for Koderma Lok Sabha seat. Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren, and Rajya Sabha MP Sarfaraj Ahmad accompanied Singh when he submitted nomination papers to the returning officer.
Hazaribag and Koderma will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.
Meanwhile, Anupama Singh, wife of Bermo MLA Jai Mangal Singh, filed her nomination papers as Congress candidate for Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat. After her nomination, a public rally was also organised at Dhanbad's Gold Ground in which Chief Minister Champai Soren and several senior Congress leaders took part.
Dhanbad will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25. PTI SAN COR SAN ACD