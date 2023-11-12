3 Indian musicians to perform at Italy's iconic Pauline Chapel on Diwali

Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) Three Indian classical musicians are set to bring more cheer for the country on Diwali, when they perform at a concert in Italy’s historic Quirinale Palace on Sunday.

Vocalist Supriyo Dutta and sarod player Partho Sarothy from Kolkata and tabla artiste Sanju Sahai have been invited to perform at the Pauline Chapel in Quirinale Palace, one of the three official residences of the president of the Italian Republic.

The concert, which is open to the public and broadcast live on radio, is a "musical meditation" to celebrate the “occasion of a solemn holiday in the Hindu calendar Diwali corresponding to our celebrations of the new year”, the Quirinale Palace said on its website.

“This is a significant event as it marks the first time an Indian artist has been invited to perform at such a venue,” it said.

The historic palace building is located on the Quirinal Hills in Rome.

In a Facebook post, Dutta said: “Arrived in Turin to perform in the Diwali festival… Then off to Roma soon after to perform at the prestigious palace of the President. Happy Diwali.” “In raag Bilashkhani Todi, I will perform a bandish that goes like ‘Jagadambika Ambika mardani’. I will conclude with a Rama bhajan,” he added.

Every Sunday, the 17th-century chapel hosts a concert, which is broadcast live on radio and open to the public, too.