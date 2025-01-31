3 Indians who travelled to Iran for business purposes missing

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Three Indian nationals went missing in Iran and New Delhi has taken up the matter strongly with Tehran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indians had travelled to Iran for business purposes and lost contact with their families shortly after their arrival in that country.

"We are in regular touch with the families of the three missing Indian nationals," he said.

"We have raised the matter with the Iranian Embassy in Delhi and with the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran," he said.

Jaiswal said the MEA and the embassy of India in Tehran have strongly taken up the matter with the Iranian government.

"Hopefully we will get assistance from the Iranian authorities in locating the missing nationals and ensuring their safety," he added.

It is learnt that the three Indians reportedly travelled to Iran in December.