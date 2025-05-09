3 injured after debris of Pak drone falls on house in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur, May 9 (PTI) Three people were injured Friday after debris from a Pakistani drone fell on a house here, police said.

Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said the crashing projectile from a Pakistani drone, destroyed by the army air defence system, landed in Village Khai Pheme Ke on a house, setting it on fire.

Lakhwinder Singh and his wife, and brother Monu Singh, were rushed in an injured state to a private hospital, said police. Lakhwinder remains critical.