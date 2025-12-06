3 injured after student groups clash in Gurugram private university, case registered

Gurugram, Dec 6 (PTI) Three students were injured after a violent clash erupted between two student groups in a private university near the Sohna area here, police said on Saturday.

In the incident which took place on Friday, the students allegedly attacked each other with sharp weapons, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered against the six named accused students at the Sohna City police station.

According to the complaint filed by Nikhil, a student in the law department of K R Mangalam University and a resident of Gurugram, "When he came out of the class, a vehicle was parked at the gate, in which sticks, rods and other weapons were kept." About six students attacked him, and he was struck in the waist with an axe. When his friends tried to rescue him, they also attacked them, he said, adding that two of his friends and he himself were seriously injured in the incident.

"When all three injured were being brought from the hospital to the police station after treatment, the accused students also chased our vehicle and threatened to kill us," he said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the six accused students under the relevant sections of the BNS at the Bhondsi police station.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Manu Fagna alias Mannu Bhadana, Chiku Poswal, Atraf Rajput, Sachin Ghodarop, Bharat Khatana and Kamaljeet Poswal.

"A case has been registered, and we are trying to nab the accused students. The cause behind the clash has not been ascertained yet," Sohna City SHO Ravinder Kumar said. PTI COR SHS SHS