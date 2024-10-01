3 injured as car hits 2 motorbikes in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 1 (PTI) Three persons were injured after a car rammed into two motorcycles and then hit a road divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Monday on Maswan bridge and a case has been registered against the car driver on charges of rash driving, an official from Manor police station said, adding no arrest has been made so far.

Three persons, in their mid 20s, were riding the two motorbikes on the bridge when the car coming from behind hit the vehicles, he said.

The motorcycle riders fell and suffered injuries. Some locals rushed them to a hospital where they were undergoing treatment, the official said.

The car proceeded a short distance and then also hit a road divider after which the police caught its driver, he said.

The police registered a case against the car driver under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said. PTI COR GK