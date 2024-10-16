3 injured as fire breaks out in multi-storey Mumbai building

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Three persons were injured after a fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building at the upscale Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted at around 8 am and was confined to a flat on the 10th floor of Riya Palace building, located on 4th Cross Road at the Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri area, a civic official said.

"Three persons injured in the fire were rushed to hospital," a fire brigade official said.

The blaze was doused at around 9 am, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said.