3 injured as part of old building collapses in north Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) Three people were injured after a portion of a two-storied building collapsed in north Kolkata's Maniktala area on Saturday, police said.

The rear portion of the building, nearly 200 years old, suddenly gave way and fell on the adjacent house. The impact caused the roof and a wall of the adjacent house to cave in, they said.

Five members of a family, including two children and a woman, were sleeping in the adjacent house when the incident happened.

They were rescued by neighbours and admitted to the ESIC Hospital in Maniktala. Two children and the woman were injured in the mishap, police said.

A vehicle parked nearby was also crushed under the rubble.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation had earlier declared the building unsafe and put up warning notices, local councillor Shantiranjan Kundu of ward 32 said.

"The building was marked dangerous five years ago, but legal disputes among the heirs prevented demolition," he said.