3 injured in a wild boar attack in J-K's Thanamandi

Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) Three persons, including a couple, were injured in a boar attack near a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Mazhar (30), Afsana Kouser (25), and another person sustained injuries after being attacked by wild boars on Monday night in the Khabla area of Thanamandi tehsil, they said.

They were rushed to the hospital with multiple injuries to their head, arms, and legs, and are being treated, doctors said. PTI AB ANM ANM ANM