3 injured in attack over dispute in Thane; 8 booked

Thane: Three men were injured after a group of persons allegedly carrying firearms and sharp weapons attacked them following a dispute with one of the victims in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Rabodi in Azad Nagar area at 9.25 pm on Sunday, they said.

The group targeted a local resident, who is also the complainant in the case, over an old enmity and attacked him with sharp weapons, injuring him.

One of the accused also tried to shoot him with a pistol but he escaped the firearm attack, Assistant Commissioner of Police Priya Dhakne said.

The other assailants attacked two other persons present at the spot and both of them also suffered injuries, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against eight persons, including five unidentified, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Maharashtra Police Act and the Arms Act.

"Search is on for all the accused involved in the attack," the official said.