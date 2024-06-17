3 injured in clash between two groups in Odisha's Balasore, prohibitory orders imposed

Balasore, Jun 17 (PTI) Three people were injured and several motorcycles damaged in a clash between two groups in Odisha's Balasore town on Monday, following which prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were imposed, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to Balasore's Collector Ashish Thakare, and asked him to take immediate measures to bring the situation under control, they said.

Maintaining that he would not allow any disturbance to the law and order situation of the state, Majhi urged people to maintain peace.

Protesting the blood of animal sacrifice on the road, a group of people sat on dharna in the Bhujakhia Pir area of the town. The other group allegedly hurled stones at them, following which the clash broke out, police said.

Both sides hurled stones at the other, injuring three people and damaging over half a dozen motorcycles, they said.

Police had to baton charge the mob to bring the situation under control, following which the prohibitory orders were imposed, they added.

The injured persons were admitted to the Balasore district hospital, officials said.

At least 150 police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent any further flare-up, they said.

Night patrolling would also be held in some sensitive areas, they said. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM