3 injured in group clash during Lord Ganesh immersion in MP's Burhanpur; 7 arrested

Burhanpur (MP), Sep 8 (PTI) Three persons were injured when members of two communities pelted stones at each other during Lord Ganesh idol immersion in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh following a dispute, a police official said on Monday.

The incident, after which seven persons were arrested, took place in village Biroda under Lalbagh police station limits on Sunday night, he said.

Following the clash, a large number of police personnel was deployed in the village to maintain law and order, said the official, adding the situation was under control.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Bagri informed that CCTV cameras installed in and around the village are being scanned to piece together the sequence of events and identity the miscreants involved in the violence.

Police personnel deployed in the village, the site of another clash in late 2024, are keeping a close eye on the situation and prepared to deal with any untoward incident, he stated.

So far, police have arrested seven members of both communities, Bagri said.

Another police officer said during Lord Ganesh immersion, a dispute broke out between two communities over recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and the atmosphere became tense and took a violent turn when members from both sides targeted each other with stones.

Three people belonging to one community were injured in the stone pelting and admitted to the district hospital for treatment, he said.

SP Bagri later reached the spot with a contingent of police force and took stock of the situation.

Reacting to the incident, Burhanpur MLA Archana Chitnis of the ruling BJP said festivals should be celebrated peacefully and no one should face any problem on such occasions.

She said, "We have spoken to the district administration and sought strict action against the culprits." Burhanpur in south-western Madhya Pradesh is a communally sensitive district. In November last year, two religious communities clashed in Biroda following a dispute over a 'chabutara' (raised platform) and the right to worship it. PTI COR MAS RSY