3 injured in house fire in Delhi's Lohori Gate

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy among three people got injured in a fire that broke out at a house in Delhi's Lohori Gate area, a Delhi Fire Services official said on Saturday.

Master Anas suffered 50 per cent burn injuries, Nabi Ahmed (18) 45 per cent, and Shahnavaz (30) sustained 40 per cent burn injuries, he said.

"A call regarding the blaze at a residence on Shraddhanand Marg in the Farsh Khana area was received around 3.40 am on Friday. Five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot," a DFS official said.

The fire was found to have originated in a cluster of 15 electric meter boards located on the ground floor of the building and also engulfed a parked motorcycle nearby, "Firefighters brought the situation under control by 4.50 am and all units returned after dousing the flames," he added.

Three residents sustained burn injuries and were rushed to the LNJP Hospital by police and fire officials, the officer said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further investigation is underway.