3 injured in leopard attack in UP’s Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), May 24 (PTI) Three people got injured after being attacked by a leopard in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi district, police said on Saturday.

These leopard attack incidents were reported in the Chaubepur police station area in the last 24 hours, they said.

On Friday morning, a young man became a victim of the leopard attack. Later, the animal also injured two others, who are being treated in a government hospital, they said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Swati Singh said that efforts are on to catch the leopard. Tranquilizer guns and nets have been ordered from Lucknow.

Nets and cages have also been installed at various places to catch the animal, she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Varuna zone) Pramod Kumar said after receiving information about the leopard in Chaubepur, the area was cordoned off.

People have been advised not to go out of their houses unnecessarily. The forest department team is searching for the leopard, he added.