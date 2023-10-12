3 injured in road accident

Gangtok, Oct 12 (PTI) Three persons were injured when their taxi on way to Sikkim met with an accident at the 4th Mile near Kalimpong in West Bengal on Thursday, police said.

Seven persons were travelling in a Sikkim registered taxi from Siliguri in West Bengal to Jorethang in South Sikkim for decoration work of a Durga puja pandal when the vehicle hit the supporting wall on the side of the road, the police said here quoting a report from Kalimpong in West Bengal.

The three injured persons who hail from Howrah district in West Bengal were rushed to Kalimpong district hospital where they are undergoing treatment, the police added. PTI COR RG