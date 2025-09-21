3 injured in stabbing during robbery attempt in Delhi's Amar Colony, 2 accused held

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Three people, including a law student and a boxer, were injured when they were stabbed during a robbery attempt in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 10.15 PM on Saturday when a PCR call alerted police that some men had tried to rob a person and attacked him with a knife.

"The caller also mentioned that two accused had been caught by locals," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said in a statement.

According to police, the complainant, identified as Mithoo, was returning home when he was pushed from behind near Sheetla Mata Mandir.

"Four people surrounded him, restrained him, assaulted him and robbed his mobile phone. On his cries for help, local residents intervened.

"In the scuffle, one of the accused attacked with a knife, injuring Mithoo and two others -- 20-year-old Bhavishya alias Nakul, a first-year LLB student, and Taksh, a practising boxer," said the DCP.

The officer said the injured were immediately rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. Mithoo sustained lacerated wounds and abrasions, Nakul suffered a stitched lacerated wound on his thigh, while Taksh had a lacerated wound on his buttock.

"The public managed to overpower two of the accused -- identified as Akaash alias Baccha (21), a resident of Gadhi village with a previous theft case against him, and a 16-year-old juvenile from Okhla. Both were handed over to the police," said the DCP.

While the two accused were nabbed on the spot, two of their associates managed to flee. Efforts are being made to trace and apprehend them, he said.

The police said Akaash has been formally arrested, while procedures under the Juvenile Justice Act are being followed for the apprehended minor. Both have undergone medical examination.

A case was registered at the Amar Colony police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The matter is under investigation, and raids are being conducted to trace the remaining accused, police said.

Police verified the background details of the injured. Nakul had played football at the school level in Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, said the DCP. PTI BM RT RT