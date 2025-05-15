3 JeM terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama

Srinagar, May 15 (PTI) Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into a gunfight after the terrorists opened fire at the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire, they said.

"The eliminated terrorists have been identified as Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani and Yawar Ahmed Bhat, from whom three AK-series rifles, twelve magazines, three grenades and various other war like stores have been recovered," Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Sources in police said the terrorists belonged to the proscribed JeM.

Speaking to reporters near the encounter site, inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi termed the killing of the three as a significant development in the fight against terror.

"These are the significant developments in our resolve and fight against terrorism," he said. PTI SSB ZMN