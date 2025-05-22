3 Jharkhand railway stations redeveloped at over Rs 21 cr among those inaugurated by PM

Ranchi, May 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated Govindpur Road, Rajmahal and Shankarpur railway stations in Jharkhand that were redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 21 crore.

The three stations were among the 103 Amrit Bharat stations across the country virtually inaugurated by PM Modi.

Infrastructure at the Govindpur Road railway station, located on the Hatia-Rourkela section under the Ranchi Division of the South Eastern Railway, was refurbished at a cost of around Rs 6.65 crore, an official statement said.

Rajmahal station in Sahebganj district and Shankarpur station in Deoghar district under East Central Railway (ECR) were redeveloped at a total cost of around 15 crore.

State Land and Revenue Minister Deepak Birua, former Union minister Arjun Munda and Torpa legislator Sudivya Gudiya were among the dignitaries who attended the function at Govindpur Road railway station in Khunti district.

The foundation for the redevelopment of the station was laid on February 26, 2024.

The station, which had only basic amenities previously, has now been transformed into a modern, well-equipped, and environmentally sensitive hub, it said.

"The station now features a new building, spacious waiting areas, computerised ticket counters, high-level platforms, extended platform sheds, a modern foot-over-bridge, lifts, ramps, LED lights, specially designed ramps and tactile paths for differently-abled passengers, clean drinking water facilities, developed parking areas, and wide approach roads," the statement said.

Additionally, the station premises have been adorned with local art and culture, it added.

In Rajmahal and Shankarpur stations, circulating areas, green spaces, landscaping elements, modern toilet facilities, widened platforms, extended platform sheds and PWD-friendly infrastructure such as ramps, guiding tactile and accessible toilets have been developed.

"This holistic upgrade under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims to enhance the overall passenger experience by combining modern amenities with a cultural touch that reflects the rich heritage of the region," a statement issued by ECR said.

As many as 57 stations in Jharkhand are being redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, officials said.