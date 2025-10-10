3 J’khand teachers suspended for collecting money from colleagues for payment of dues

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 10 (PTI) Three teachers from different schools were on Friday suspended allegedly for collecting money from other colleagues on the pretext of facilitating payment of their pending salaries and dues in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

The suspension was effected on the order of West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar, an official statement said.

Based on the complaints received from the aggrieved teachers, District Education Officer Tony Premraj Topoo said the suspended tutors from three schools had misled others and collected money on the pretext of facilitating payment of their pending Salaries and dues.

Asked about the amount collected by the accused teachers, Toppo told PTI that preliminary investigations suggested it was to the tune of Rs 35 to Rs 40 lakh.

“We have the details of the transaction conducted through the bank account of the accused. But many victims have made cash payments, which is being investigated,” the official added.

On the recommendation of the Deputy Commissioner, the DEO said all three teachers were suspended with immediate effect under the Jharkhand Government Servant Rule (Classification, Control and Appeal), 2016, the statement said. PTI BS NN