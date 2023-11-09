3 judges appointed to SC; top court to now function with full strength of 34

New Delhi: Three high court chief justices were on Thursday elevated to the Supreme Court and once they take oath, the top court will function with its full strength of 34 judges.

Advertisment

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Augustine George Masih and Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta were appointed as top court judges.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on November 6.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their appointment on X.