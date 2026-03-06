3 juveniles, 2 adults nabbed over stabbing of man in Delhi's Mahavir Enclave

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Five people, including three minors, have been apprehended in connection with the stabbing death of a 25-year-old man in southwest Delhi's Mahavir Enclave, police said on Friday.

The two adults were identified as Dharmendra and Omkar, both aged 24 and local milk sellers, they said.

On March 4, an incident of stabbing was reported from Manipal Hospital. The police were told that a man had been attacked by eight to 10 people in Mahavir Enclave.

A police team from the Palam Village Police Station rushed to the hospital where the injured, 25-year-old Punit Yadav, died during treatment, an officer said.

The police analysed CCTV footage from the area and identified the suspects.

According to the police, the deceased ran a milk dairy at Goyala Dairy and was a bachelor.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had allegedly teased one of the minors in the past, which led to resentment.

On the day of the incident, the minor, allegedly drunk, confronted Yadav and attacked him with a knife with the help of his associates, the officer said.

The police said the weapon of offence — a blood-stained knife — has been recovered. PTI SSJ VN VN