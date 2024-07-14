3 juveniles among 4 held for thrashing, shooting at man in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) A 25-year-old man has been arrested and three juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly assaulting and shooting at a man in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, police officials said on Sunday.

Abhishek Sagar was beaten up with sticks and suffered a gunshot wound in his leg, they said.

On Saturday, the police control room received a call about four to five people thrashing a man and shooting at him, the officials said.

When local police reached, they found Sagar injured and admitted him to a hospital, they said.

Abhishek Taneja, listed as a "bad character" in police records, was arrested and the pistol used in the crime along with two bullets were seized from him, the officials said. They added that his three juvenile associates were apprehended for assaulting Sagar.

"The victim was assaulted with sticks and one round was fired on his leg. The injured was hospitalised," a senior police officer said.

The officials said an FIR was registered and teams were formed to catch the accused.

Police teams raided several places and nabbed Taneja from the Ashram area, the officer said.

Taneja told police that Sagar had attacked him in the past, and he shot at and thrashed him to take revenge, according to the officer.