3 juveniles among 5 held for killing youth in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended five people, including three juveniles, for murdering a 20-year-old youth in a revenge attack in the Bhalswa Dairy area, an official said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Karan, was found severely injured near a water pipeline in Bhalswa Dairy area on Saturday and was rushed to BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police said the murder was the result of an ongoing rivalry and grudge between Karan and one of the accused, identified as Sameer.

"A case was registered after a hospital reported Karan's death. An eyewitness, a friend of the deceased, told police that Karan was forcibly taken away by a group of men in his e-rickshaw and he was later found injured," a senior police officer said.

A team was formed and an investigation was launched. The team identified all the accused and apprehended them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Sameer (20) and Suleman (20). Three juveniles aged between 14 and 16 were also apprehended in connection with the case, the officer said.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Karan had been harassing and bullying Sameer and one of the juveniles for some time. He had also allegedly tried to instigate conflict between them. Nursing a grudge, the group conspired to take revenge," said the officer.

On November 8, Sameer called Karan to Durga Chowk on the pretext of a meeting. When Karan arrived, the accused forcibly took him towards a secluded area near the water pipeline, where they allegedly assaulted him.

The police said Suleman held Karan by the neck and choked him, while others attacked him with bricks and stones, leading to fatal injuries.

The crime and forensic teams inspected the spot and collected evidence for analysis. Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI BM NB