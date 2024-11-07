3 juveniles held for fatally stabbing teenage boy in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended three juveniles for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death in the Mustafabad area in north-east Delhi, days after a verbal spat on the night of Diwali on October 31, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, as a fallout of a quarrel between the deceased and one of the accused juveniles on the night of Diwali, the 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on November 5.

"On receiving a call, a police team reached the spot and shifted the boy with multiple stab wounds to the JPC Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. An FIR was registered based on the statement given by his cousin brother," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-east) Rakesh Paweriya said.

The police scanned CCTV footage from the crime spot which led to the identification of the three accused juveniles who were nabbed from different parts of Delhi, the officer said. PTI BM ARI