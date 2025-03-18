3 Kala Jatheri gang shooters nabbed near Dwarka in violent encounters

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three sharpshooters of the Kala Jatheri gang following two consecutive shootouts in Dwarka, an officer said on Tuesday.

The gangsters, Mohit alias Shooter, Manish alias Haathi, and Praveen alias Tona, were allegedly working under the instructions of jailed gangster Om Prakash Kala, a close associate of Kala Jatheri, he said.

"On March 16, the trio allegedly opened fire at a house in Vinoba Enclave, Najafgarh. The complainant, a businessman, was not at home at the time, but CCTV footage showed three suspects arriving on a motorcycle and firing shots at the main gate before fleeing," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

A case was registered at Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station, and multiple teams were formed to trace the accused, he added.

Based on intelligence inputs, police learned that Mohit and Manish would be in Baba Haridas Nagar on Monday. When a team tried to intercept them near Mahesh Garden, the two tried to escape and opened fire. In retaliation, police shot them each in their leg before arresting them, he said.

Later the same night, the officer said, another operation was launched in Chhawla to nab Praveen, who was also wanted in two firing incidents. When confronted, he fired two rounds at police but was shot in his leg in retaliatory action.

Police said the two were involved in several firing incidents in the last few weeks, including an attack on a property dealer's car on March 10. They were allegedly trying to establish their supremacy over rival gangs.

Both men have extensive criminal records, with Praveen alone booked in 13 criminal cases, the DCP said.

Four pistols and four bullets were found between them after the arrest, the officer said.

"The arrests were part of 'Operation No Guns, No Gangs,' an initiative to curb gang-related violence. Under this operation, over 50 illegal firearms and around 100 cartridges have been seized so far," said the DCP.