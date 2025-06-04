3 kg meth tablets seized in Mizoram, 6 arrested

Aizawl, Jun 4 (PTI) At least six persons, including two from Assam, were arrested in Mizoram’s Kolasib, for their alleged involvement in smuggling methamphetamine, officials said on Wednesday.

Excise officials initially arrested two persons in Kolasib on Tuesday with methamphetamine tablets, they said.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

Based on their statements, the officials seized 30,000 methamphetamine tablets at Tumpui Veng, they said.

Four more persons, including two Assam residents, were later arrested on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in trafficking of the seized drug, the officials said.

The six accused were produced before a district court in Kolasib on Wednesday, it said.

In a statement, the Excise and Narcotics Department said it has so far seized 27.7 kg of heroin, 133.3 kg ganja, 67.1 kg of methamphetamine and 945 gram of opium from January till May this year. PTI CORR RBT