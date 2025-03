Garhwa, Mar 10 (PTI) At least five persons, including three children, were charred to death after a fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Jharkhand's Garhwa, a police officer said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Godarmana Bazar in Ranka police station area.

"Five persons were killed after a blaze erupted at a firecracker shop here," Garhwa SP Deepak Pandey told PTI.

A police team has reached the spot, and further details are awaited. PTI CORR SAN NAM RBT