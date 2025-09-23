3 kids drown in flood water accumulated in roadside ditch in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) In a tragic incident, three children drowned in flood water that had accumulated in a roadside ditch in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred in Pasura Belva village under the Laharpur police station area when Shaba (13), Mohini (14), Pawan (12) and Vikas (14) were playing. Shaba suddenly fell into the deep water of a roadside ditch. Seeing her drowning, Pawan, Vikas and Mohini jumped into the water to save her. But all four started drowning as they had misjudged the depth of the ditch, police said.

Hearing their screams, villagers rushed to the spot and tried rescuing the children.

The villagers took Mohini out of the water safely, but Shaba, Pawan and Vikas drowned, police added.

Laharpur Station House Officer (SHO) Vijayendra Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV RC