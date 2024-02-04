3 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) Three people were killed and a 15-year-youth was injured after a speeding car collided with a pole in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred late Saturday night in Losal police station area, they said.

Shishram (20), Dharmendra Jat (19) and Lokesh Jat (20) died on the spot while Sunil Jat (15) was injured after the car going from Sanglia to Molasar collided with a pole on Didwana road, police said.

The bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem, they said.

The injured youth has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said. PTI SDA AS AS