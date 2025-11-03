3 killed, 1 injured in road accidents in Agra

Agra, Nov 3 (PTI) Three people were killed and one sustained serious injuries in three separate road accidents in Agra district, police said on Monday.

Suraj, 30, a resident of Nagla Kali, was found dead in a roadside water pit near Iradatnagar bypass in Shamshabad area on Monday morning. Preliminary investigation suggests that he lost control of his motorcycle and fell into the pit, leading to his death, police said.

Suraj was returning home after attending a wedding, and it is suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol, they said.

"The family has told us that the deceased was riding the bike in an inebriated state. Further legal formalities are being completed," Inspector Pawan Saini of Shamshabad Police Station said.

In another incident late Sunday, 25-year-old Manish Kumar of Korai village in Kiraoli died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Runkata foot overbridge on the Agra-Mathura Highway in Sikandra area.

He was returning home from Agra when the accident occurred. Police said they have sent the body for an autopsy and informed the family.

The third accident also took place in the Sikandra area, where two motorcycles collided head-on near the Khardwai canal.

One of the riders, identified as Gyan Singh, 40m of Magraol Jat village, died on the spot, while the other sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital, police said.

Separate investigations have been launched in all three accidents, police said.