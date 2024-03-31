3 killed, 11 injured as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

New Tehri, Mar 31 (PTI) Three persons including a woman were killed and eleven others injured on Sunday when their car fell into a gorge in the Tehri district. The incident occurred near Duwakotidhar on the Gaja-Dandachali-Chamba motor road in the Gaja Tehsil at around 9 am, Narendra Nagar SHO Gopal Dutt Bhatt said. The car was going towards Chamba. There were 14 people in the vehicle when it went out of control and fell into a deep gorge, he said. Two persons identified as Dharamveer Aswal (45) and Ritika (22) died on the spot while another named Jagveer Singh Rawat (40) died at a hospital in Gaja, Bhatt said. Another injured person is still under treatment at a hospital in Gaja and the rest have been admitted at AIIMS Rishikesh, the official said. PTI COR ALM MNK ALM MNK MNK