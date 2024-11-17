3 killed, 13 injured after bus overturns on highway in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota: Three people died and 13 others were injured after a private bus carrying pilgrims overturned after ramming into a pole on Lalsot-Kota Mega Highway in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened at around 2 am when the speeding bus, carrying with 43 passengers, was returning from Mataji temple in Swaimadhopur district’s Choth Ka Barwada, they said.

According to the police the incident reportedly occurred as the driver was trying to avoid a ditch. Arvind Singh (62), Antim Kumar Vaishnav (28) and Mangilal Rathore (60), the bus conductor, died in the accident The bus was at high speed when the driver attempted to avoid a ditch on the road leading the bus to go out of control and overturn after hitting a roadside electric pole, one of the pilgrims told reporters.

Arvind Singh and Antim Kumardead died on the spot while the conductor succumbed in a hospital in Kota, DSP Aashish Bhargav said.

The injured have been referred to MBS Hospital in Kota. Three injured, including two women, are in critical condition, the DSP said.

The bodied have been sent for post-mortem and a has been registered against the bus diver, the DSP said, adding that the vehicle has been seized.