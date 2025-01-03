3 killed, 13 injured in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jan 3 (PTI) Three persons died and 13 others were injured after a collision between a bus and a truck in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on the Kasiadih-Bakoria road in Satbarwa area, 30 km from Medininagar, the district headquarters, when the goods vehicle collided with the bus due to dense fog and low visibility, they said.

"The truck driver was killed on the spot, and more than 13 passengers were injured in the collision. Two of the injured, who were taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi, succumbed later," a police officer said.

The other injured people have been admitted to nearby Tumbagada Hospital, said Officer-in-Charge of Satbarwa police station, Anchit Kumar.

The deceased have been identified as Riyasat Mian (56), Shashi Pandey (26) and Pushpendra Kumar (46).

The bus was on its way to Ranchi from Medininagar when the accident took place.

Investigation is underway.