3 killed, 14 injured as house collapses in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Three people died and 14 others sustained injuries when a two-storey house collapsed in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar on Wednesday morning, police said.

The rescue operation is still underway and a few more occupants of the building are feared trapped in its debris, they said.

Three people died and 14 people were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment but a few more are still feared trapped, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan said.

According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the collapse was received at 9.11 am following which five fire tenders were sent to the spot.

Vardhan said the building is old and located in narrow lanes of a residential locality in Bapa Nagar of Prasad Nagar.